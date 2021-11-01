Maryland physician fined for attending legislative meetings from OR via Zoom

The Maryland Board of Physicians reprimanded a physician and fined her $15,000 after she attended legislative meetings twice via Zoom while in the operating room, according to documents filed Oct. 16.

Terri Hill, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon who also serves as a state delegate representing parts of Howard and Baltimore counties.

In one instance on Feb. 19, Dr. Hill appeared to briefly step away from an operating room to present a bill she was sponsoring. On March 12, multiple gowned and masked individuals were seen moving around Hill's Zoom feed.

"Had there been any safety or privacy concerns, then I wouldn’t have done it," Dr. Hill told The Baltimore Sun in March.