LCME defends med school accreditation process

The Liaison Committee of Medical Education has responded to an opinion piece published Oct. 3 in The Wall Street Journal that claimed the medical school education process is "outdated, expensive and misguided."

Robert Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, penned the op-ed alongside Steven Abramson, MD, executive vice president of the health system and vice dean of the medical school.

They argued that the accreditation process is overly complex, expensive and error prone, diverting attention and resources from physician training. Dr. Grossman and Dr. Abramson called for the LCME to simplify the accreditation process, implement arbitration for disputes and address potential conflicts of interest involving site visitors and committee members working as consultants for the institutions they assess.

In an Oct. 8 statement posted on its website, the LCME said the op-ed contained "many inaccuracies" and "misperceptions."

The organization said its accreditation process aligns with standards from the Education Department and the World Federation for Medical Education.

"When changes in accreditation standards are made, they, in fact, are made in recognition of the rapidly evolving academic and clinical learning environments of the 21st century," the LCME said. "Similarly, it is difficult to comprehend how the LCME is outdated when it is currently engaged in a multi-year strategic visioning process for its standards."

The LCME said the process is designed to be thorough, but formal reviews occur only every eight years. The organization offers numerous free resources and support for medical schools to help reduce costs. The LCME's decisions are guided by a structured review process and conflict-of-interest policies, ensuring consistent and fair decisions, the group said.

The LCME also opposed claims that accreditation should focus on outcomes over process, arguing this approach overlooks the comprehensive competencies required to become a physician, which extend beyond written exams.

Read the LCME's full response here.