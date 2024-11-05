Late-career physician assessments have room to improve: Study

Assessments for late-career physician competencies vary substantially by system, but many leaders said in a recent study they were satisfied with their procedures.

The study, published Nov. 5 in Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed late-career physician policies at 29 healthcare organizations in 2020. Researchers then interviewed 21 people in physician leadership roles at 18 systems.

Here are four findings:

1. Late-career physicians — those working beyond ages 65-75 — are required to undergo mandatory screenings at around age 70. But policy requirements around cognitive, physical and practice performance screenings are not consistent between systems.

2. Leaders are generally satisfied with their systems' policies but reported preemptive retirements for some physicians approaching screening age.

3. Policies about institutional discretion in interpreting and responding to test results varied by system, and many lacked clear language on appeals or other procedural protections for physicians.

4. Although many leaders considered their processes successful, there is room for implementing better policies and improving physician acceptance and program rigor, the study authors wrote.