Kentucky universities explore new medical school campus: 4 notes

University of Louisville and Murray State University signed a nonbinding letter of interest Nov. 7 to explore the feasibility of opening a new four-year regional medical school campus in Kentucky, the Murray Ledger & Times reported Nov. 8.

Four things to know:

1. The campus would be part of the University of Louisville School of Medicine and located on Murray State's main campus. Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.) would serve as the primary residency program for students.

2. The universities will form a task force with representatives from local health systems to assess the feasibility and sustainability of the campus and develop an economically viable model for all stakeholders.

3. If deemed feasible, the medical school campus could open within several years, with an estimated 18 months for initial planning and additional time for accreditation and residency requirements.

4. By establishing a medical school on Murray State's campus, the universities aim to retain more premed students in Western Kentucky, helping to meet the region's healthcare needs.