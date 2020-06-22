Kansas hospital pauses physician contract switch

LMH Health, a single-hospital system based in Lawrence, Kan., announced June 17 that it was switching to a new physician staffing company. Two days later, it said the plan was on hold.

In a June 17 news release, the health system said it went through several weeks of negotiations with Lawrence Emergency Medicine Associates, the group it currently has a contract with for emergency medicine and hospitalist services, before deciding to enter into a contract with Envision Physician Services.

On June 19, LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson announced the system was "pressing pause" on the transition plan.

"As a leadership team, we are committed to open, transparent dialogue. It's important to ensure our medical staff and leadership have a full understanding of this situation — and most importantly, access to accurate information," Mr. Johnson said. "We look forward to working with our board and our medical staff to ensure that we can retain our quality physicians, a vital part of the community hospital you have trusted for nearly 100 years."



