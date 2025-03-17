Kaiser medical school receives initial accreditation

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, Calif., has received initial accreditation, having completed the institutional review process. The accreditation review was conducted by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission.

WSCUC is a regional accrediting agency of the Accrediting Commission for Schools, which evaluates the academic quality and educational effectiveness of higher education institutions, while also emphasizing institutional structures, processes and resources, according to its website. Kaiser's medical school was reviewed and accredited using the 2013 version of the agency's accreditation standards.

"Achieving initial accreditation from the commission is a tremendous milestone for the school. It marks not only the culmination of effort by many in our community to prepare for this stage in the process but also years of work to create the school envisioned by Kaiser Permanente leaders more than a decade ago," John Dalrymple, MD, KPSOM dean and CEO, said in a March 17 news release. "The commission provided meaningful feedback during the process, illuminating the path to continuously evolve as an institution."

KPSOM, named in honor of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's late chair and CEO, Bernard Tyson, opened in July 2020. KPSOM's first commencement ceremony took place in 2024.

Kaiser added that the WSCUC accreditation is retroactive to May 13, 2024, the date of the commencement ceremony, and is awarded for six years.