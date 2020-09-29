Intermountain to add Idaho physician group

Saltzer Health, a physician group based in Nampa, Idaho, is joining Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, the health system announced Sept. 29.

Ball Ventures Ahlquist, a commercial development and strategic capital investment joint venture, currently owns the medical group. Under the arrangement, Saltzer Health is expected to join Intermountain on Oct. 1.

"We're excited to join together with Saltzer Health," Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain president and CEO, said in a news release. "Both organizations are like-minded and share a commitment to keeping people well and providing the communities we serve with high-quality, value-based care. We'll bring together unique strengths to provide extraordinary health services to patients."

John Kaiser, MD, vice president and CMO of Saltzer Health, echoed Dr. Harrison in the release, saying the arrangement "will enable Saltzer Health to better serve patients throughout our community."

Saltzer Health employs 39 physicians and 39 advanced practice providers serving at eight Idaho locations. Intermountain is a 24-hospital nonprofit health system with about 2,500 physicians and advanced practice providers in Idaho, Utah and Nevada.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.