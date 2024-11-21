Illinois hospital ends agreement with midwives, family medicine physicians

Midwives and family medicine physicians are no longer allowed to deliver babies at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill., according to WBEZ, a Chicago-based radio station.

The hospital abruptly ended its agreement with PCC Community Wellness Center after more than 20 years, WBEZ reported Nov. 21. Three OB-GYNs from PCC can continue delivering babies at West Suburban. However, the hospital said it is excluding midwives and family medicine physicians from this practice because of concerns about liability insurance.

Annette Payot, director of midwifery at PCC, said the decision could worsen maternal health inequities. She also questioned the hospital's reason, stating that PCC carries its own medical malpractice insurance.

In a Nov. 19 email, West Suburban Medical Center CEO Manoj Prasad, MD, told hospital staff the organization plans to open two new OB-GYN clinics.

Becker's has reached out to West Suburban Medical Center and PCC Community Wellness Center for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.