How UC Davis is supporting medical school admission reform

The American Medical Association has awarded Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis School of Medicine a two-year grant to create a medical school admission toolkit to help other schools boost the number of medical historically underrepresented students.

UC Davis will work with Worcester-based UMass Chan Medical School on the project. The $60,000 grant will support the toolkit, support trainee engagement, meetings, workshops and focus groups and the evaluation and assessment of admission strategies created by the two medical schools.

The UC Davis School of Medicine has focused on recruiting students from underserved areas, increased scholarships and pathways. As a result, it has boosted the number of primary care physicians and doubled the number of Alaska Native and American Indian students without lowering admission standards, according to an Oct. 31 system news release.