How many physicians have exited Mission since HCA took over? Watchdog says 200+

Asheville Watchdog says at least 223 physicians have exited Mission Health since HCA Healthcare took over the health system in 2019. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has declined to say how many physicians have left.

HCA, a 182-hospital system, acquired Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health in February 2019. After the deal closed, physicians began parting ways with the health system.

HCA has declined repeated requests for the number of physicians who have left, but Asheville Watchdog identified 223 physicians who appear to have departed since August 2019. The physicians' names were listed on the Mission "Find a Doctor" website in August 2019 but had been removed as of February 2022.

Asheville Watchdog noted that another 57 physicians whose names still appear on the website are listed as no longer affiliated with or employed by Mission Health.

An HCA spokesperson told Asheville Watchdog that the number of physicians on staff at Mission Health is "relatively the same" today as when HCA acquired the system.

"Mission Health is grateful to our team members who provide quality care to our community every day … It is expected that the transition to HCA Healthcare, life events, effects of a global pandemic, and the increasing demand for healthcare services, etc., would lead to both some additions and departures," the spokesperson told Asheville Watchdog.

The spokesperson also noted that health systems nationwide are struggling to attract and retain physicians. She said Mission added nearly 60 new physicians last year, according to the report.

In interviews with Asheville Watchdog, physicians cited several reasons for exiting Mission, including burnout, concerns about patient care and frustrations with HCA's emphasis on profits.



