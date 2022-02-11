Hospitals face fiercer competition for the worst-paying specialty

Primary care physicians are the gateway to more expensive specialists, and health systems face intensifying competition for them thanks to insurers, retailers, investment firms and tech start-ups, Bloomberg reports.

Primary care specialties including pediatrics, family medicine and internal medicine are among the lowest-paying in medicine, yet these specialties wield great influence over healthcare costs. For every $1 invested in primary care, $13 is saved in downstream costs, Oregon found in an evaluation of its primary care home program.

"If you're going to ultimately solve the cost crisis, we have to do a better job of taking care of people with chronic disease," Tim Barry, CEO of VillageMD, told Bloomberg. The venture-backed company serves 1.6 million patients in more than 250 locations.

Competition for primary care physicians is fueled by greater demand from companies not classified as hospitals, but also a tightening supply of these physicians. The pandemic brought on financial stress for independent practices, with some physicians seeking early retirement. About 7 in 10 American physicians worked for health systems or corporate owners at the start of 2021, up from 6 in 10 in 2019.

"It really is about moving the center of gravity, from patients being managed by hospital systems to really being managed by primary care doctors," Annie Lamont, co-founder of venture firm Oak HC/FT, told Bloomberg. Oak HC/FT has invested in primary care startups such as One Medical and VillageMD, which are two of several primary care companies with big money behind them.

A few takeaways on non-hospitals' primary care footprints: