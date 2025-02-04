HHS probes antisemitism allegations at 4 medical schools

HHS has launched investigations into four medical schools following alleged antisemitic incidents during their graduation ceremonies last year, the agency said in a statement Feb. 3.

Civil rights attorneys at HHS will investigate whether the schools complied with federal laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color or national origin, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 1557 of the ACA.

HHS did not name the schools when announcing the probes. However, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that they involve medical schools at Cambridge, Mass-based Harvard University, New York City-based Columbia University, Providence, R.I.-based Brown University and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

HHS said the investigations are "in response to reported incidents of antisemitism and displays of offensive symbols and messaging during the ceremonies, including alleged expressions of support for terrorist organizations.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Harvard Medical School said it "condemns antisemitism and remains committed to combating all forms of discrimination and harassment. We will continue to advance our efforts to ensure that all community members feel they belong on our campus and in our classrooms, and are supported in their learning, research, and professional work."

The medical school added that it is reviewing the request from HHS and will work to address the agency's questions regarding its graduation ceremony.

The HHS investigations come after Harvard University President Alan Garber announced two presidential task forces in January 2024: one to combat antisemitism and to combat Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias.



On Jan. 29, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism."