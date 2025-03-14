Henry Ford Health to revamp physician staffing model

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with AHSA to develop internal physician contingent float pools.

AHSA, a workforce solutions company, will leverage its flagship software, Trio VSM, to help Henry Ford Heath create sustainable, self-managed physician float pools, according to a March 13 news release.

The health system, like many others, faces ongoing physician staffing challenges, including unfilled orders, technology gaps, mismatched candidate skill sets and rising locum tenens costs. The collaboration with AHSA aims to enhance Henry Ford Health's recruitment infrastructure and improve patient care.