Demand for physicians stabilizes: 7 notes

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment released its annual Benchmarking Report Oct. 29, showing stabilizing demand for physicians.

The report represents nearly 150 member health organizations of AAPPR and more than 17,000 searches, 58% of which were specific to physicians.

Seven findings from the report:

1. For the first time in five years, the percentage of filled physician searches increased.

2. Ten percent of all physician searches, and 81% of organizations searched for family medicine in 2023. Hospital medicine (9%), OB-GYN: General (6%) and internal medicine (5%) were the next most common physician searches.

3. On average, advanced practice providers accepted 71% of offers extended to them in 2023, and physicians accepted 83% of their offers.

4. In 2023, the median time from search launch to signed contract varied widely by specialty, ranging 77 to 228 days.

5. Turnover among physicians and advanced practice providers decreased from 2022 to 2023 but is still higher than 2019 and 2020.

6. Among recruitment professionals, 55% rated their compensation as "good" or "excellent" in 2023, compared to 67% who did so in 2019.

7. Two thirds of recruitment professionals said their work-life balance is "good" or "excellent," an increase from 2019.

The complete 2024 AAPPR Internal Physician and Provider Recruitment Benchmarking Report is available to organizations for sale online. To order, visit here.