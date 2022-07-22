Curriculum guide emphasizes equity skills for physicians in 3 stages of their careers

The Association of American Medical Colleges released its official diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum standards July 21.

NBCNews reported May 21 the organization was planning to roll out new standards aimed at teaching physicians how to treat patients who are overweight in an equitable manner.

The standards are a set of ideal diversity and inclusion skills for three stages of a physician’s education: graduating medical student, graduating resident and faculty physician. They aim to infuse the following "themes of identity politics" into medical education: intersectionality, white privilege, microaggression and allyship.



"We believe this topic deserves just as much attention from learners and educators at every stage of their careers as the latest scientific breakthroughs," David Skorton and Henri Ford, president of the association and the chair of its Council of Deans, wrote in a July 14 op-ed for STAT about the changes.