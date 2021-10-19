COVID-19 ICU visitation restrictions add to staff stress, burnout, small survey finds

Listen
Strict visitation restrictions in intensive care units had a negative effect on the job satisfaction of hospital workers, according to a small Medscape survey published Oct. 19.
Ninety-one residents, nurse practitioners and physician assistants working in ICUs in the Emory Healthcare system in Atlanta were surveyed as a part of the study.
Key takeaways:
- Nearly two thirds (64.3 percent) of respondents agreed that visitation restrictions were necessary.
- Nearly three fourths (71.4 percent) said that the restrictions had a negative effect on their job satisfaction.
- Slightly more than half (51.8 percent) reported experiencing symptoms of burnout.