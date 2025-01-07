Corewell's culture shift: Well-being as a system priority

Corewell Health, based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has undergone a culture transformation within the past five years, according to Kristin Jacob, MD.

Dr. Jacob, the inaugural medical director of Corewell Health West's office of physician and APP fulfillment, recently said in an AHA podcast that 80% of burnout drivers stem from system-level issues rather than individual deficits. Physicians and advanced practice providers, she emphasized, do not have a resiliency deficit — system barriers obstruct a culture of wellness.

Through her efforts, the word "well-being" has become more deeply embedded in Corewell's culture.

"I am incredibly proud of the way that, over the last five years since we started this, we have been able to shift culture within that organization," Dr. Jacob said. "And I define that in its simplest terms of I walk into a meeting and I am not the only one who is talking about well-being. I am not the one inserting myself, the language, the vernacular, [...] The understanding is coming from our operations leaders, from our finance leaders.

"It really proves the case that this is starting to evolve into a notion where well-being is everybody's responsibility," she said.

