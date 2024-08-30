Consequences of upped pressures for physicians 'to perform'

The median burnout rate for some physicians is eight years, but providers are facing continuous pressure to do more, Mita Patel, MD, told Becker's.

Dr. Patel is the medical director of specialty care for Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) Hospital and the medical director of the Mercy Health-Lorain Breast Program. She stepped into leadership to advocate for patients and connect with others.

"Being an advocate for my fellow physicians has also been important to me," she told Becker's. "I love to see the excitement in our providers and to support them in my leadership role."

One of Dr. Patel's greatest concerns is the expectations put on physicians.

"From an oncology perspective, it is already an emotionally taxing specialty, and the demand for more can be overwhelming at times," she said. "Generally, it’s getting tougher for physicians to do their work. There is a lot of pressure on physicians to perform. As a healthcare community, we have to ask, how much can we tap out of our providers?"

Physician burnout is high, with the median burnout rate of an emergency department physician being eight years, she said.

"When you think about the amount of education and training that goes into becoming an ED physician, that number is astounding," she said.

This has led many to seek non-clinical careers due to burnout. But Dr. Patel is pushing back by trying to be a better leader and advocate for the physicians she works with.

"It is essential to pause and take a moment to understand a person’s perspective," she said. "Leaders are tasked with coalescing individuals with different personalities and communications styles, making listening and openness essential skills. Doing so enables leaders to effectively communicate and make their people feel understood. You’re in that role to support others and to use your voice for them – a responsibility that comes with great honor. Be grateful you have the opportunity to do so."