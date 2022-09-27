Coaching sessions boost physician parents' productivity: report

All surveyed participants in a pilot program for physicians who are also parents saw an improvement in their productivity, according to a Sept. 26 Healio report.

The Support our Physician Parents program, launched by Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, provided eight male and three female physician parents with four one-hour coaching sessions, from the expectant period through their child's first year. Sessions provided advice on preparing for parental leave, arranging coverage, breastfeeding and pumping, childcare, connection and productivity maintenance.

Additionally, 12 women received $500 stipends to cover costs of wearable pumps, formula and other feeding supplies.

Six participants took a survey after the program, and 100 percent reported an increase in their work productivity. Every person surveyed reported parental coaching to be "particularly helpful," while five reported the lactation stipends "particularly helpful."

By contrast, a survey sent to physician parents who did not participate in the program found that 82 percent felt there was no one at work to help them transition to parenthood, and 96 percent believed the coaching program would be helpful for them.