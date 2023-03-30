California health system opens physician well-being center

Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health opened a physician well-being center for its physicians.

The Center for Physician Excellence is organized by physicians for physicians, according to a March 29 news release from the health system. It provides a range of education, clinical advancement and professional development opportunities, including:

  • Continuing education to grow physician expertise

  • Wellness services for emotional, mental and physical support

  • Physician grant programs

  • Financial programs, including student loan support and financial planning

  • Volunteer opportunities

  • Social events for physicians to connect with colleagues and the community

