California health system opens physician well-being center

Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health opened a physician well-being center for its physicians.
The Center for Physician Excellence is organized by physicians for physicians, according to a March 29 news release from the health system. It provides a range of education, clinical advancement and professional development opportunities, including:
- Continuing education to grow physician expertise
- Wellness services for emotional, mental and physical support
- Physician grant programs
- Financial programs, including student loan support and financial planning
- Volunteer opportunities
- Social events for physicians to connect with colleagues and the community