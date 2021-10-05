California deploys National Guard to hospitals facing staff shortages

The California National Guard dispatched teams to three hospitals in northern California and the Central Valley as workers continue to fight the surge of COVID-19 cases, according to an Oct.1 Los Angeles Times report.

Teams of 16 National Guardsmen were deployed to assist the staff at Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield, Calif., and Mercy Medical Center in Redding, Calif. Adventist Health in Bakersfield, Calif., received a 14-person team on Oct. 2.

"We still need more nursing and clinical support," said Daniel Wollcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County.