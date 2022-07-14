Banner Health physicians provide trauma training to medical personnel in Ukraine

Several emergency physicians at Banner Health's University Medical Center Phoenix are providing virtual training sessions on trauma care to assist medical personnel in Ukraine working on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In addition to basic trauma care, the virtual training sessions cover crush injury scenarios, blast wounds, burn treatment and mental health trauma, according to a July 8 news release. The sessions are conducted from the medical center's simulation emergency trauma center and involve mannequins with realistic wounds.

"With our simulation center, we have the ability to demonstrate to them what injuries may look like clinically and how we may do procedures in a very realistic situation," said Nirav Patel, MD, trauma surgeon and one of the program's panelists.

To read more about the training program, click here.