Baltimore historically Black college to open new medical school

Baltimore-based Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital plans to open a new medical school at historically Black college Morgan State University, also in Baltimore, CBS affiliate WJZ reported Sept. 27.

Expected to open in 2024, the medical school would have about 700 students and 150 employees.

Ascension St. Agnes told WJZ it aims to provide underserved minority students a chance to live, work and learn in Baltimore. The for-profit, private medical school will be the first to open in 45 years at a historically Black college or university.