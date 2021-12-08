Atlanta medical school to gift each student $6,300

Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta is giving each of its 754 students $6,300 to cover various expenses, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I am happy to announce that Morehouse School of Medicine will provide a financial gift of $6,300 to assist each of our currently enrolled, degree-seeking students with additional academic, financial, and mental health support costs such as childcare, food, transportation, housing and healthcare needs," the school's president, Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, wrote in an email to students, according to the report.

The school is planning to distribute the money to students by Dec. 15.

The funds come from relief aid provided to Morehouse School of Medicine by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The school received $56.4 million in aid, according to the report.