AMA recognizes 62 health systems for commitment to physician well-being

As part of its Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program, the American Medical Association has honored 62 health systems for their commitment to physician well-being.
The health systems are being recognized for their efforts in addressing the systemic causes of burnout for the more than 140,000 physicians they represent, according to an Oct. 15 news release from the AMA.
There are three levels of recognition in the program, Gold, Silver and Bronze, which are valid for two years.
Here are the health systems being recognized:
Gold
- El Rio Health (Tucson, Ariz.)
Silver
- Bayhealth (Dover, Del.)
- Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital
- Endeavor Health Edward Hospital & Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital (Evanston, Ill.)
- Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)
- Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital and Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
- MyMichigan Health (Midland)
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
- Oak Street Health (Chicago)
- Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.)
- St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)
- Sutter Independent Physicians (Sacramento, Calif.)
- UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.)
Bronze
- Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)
- Bellin and Gundersen Health System (Green Bay, Wis.)
- Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln, Neb.)
- Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.)
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
- The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)
- Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health
- CommonSpirit Mountain Region (Centennial, Colo.)
- Community Health Network (Indianapolis)
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)
- Denver Health
- Gillette Children's (St. Paul, Minn.)
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare
- Hattiesburg (Miss.) Clinic
- HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)
- Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
- Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
- Kansas City (Mo.) Veterans Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)
- MemorialCare Medical Group (Fountain Valley, Calif.)
- Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group (Rockville, Md.)
- Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)
- Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health
- Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)
- Northwest Permanente (Portland, Ore.)
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
- Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.)
- NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center (Sylmar, Calif.)
- Owensboro (Ky.) Health
- Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children’s (Wellesley Hills, Mass.)
- Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)
- Stamford (Conn.) Health
- Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)
- Texas Children's Pediatrics (Houston)
- TMCOne (Tucson, Ariz.)
- Trinity Health Hospital-Ann Arbor/Trinity Health IHA Medical Group (Livonia, Mich.)
- UCI Health (Orange, Calif.)
- UK College of Medicine (Lexington, Ky.)
- UMass Chan Medical School Baystate and Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.)
- The University of Chicago Medicine
- University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- VA Illiana Health Care System (Danville, Ill.)
- Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (Westchester, Ill.)