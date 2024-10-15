AMA recognizes 62 health systems for commitment to physician well-being

As part of its Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program, the American Medical Association has honored 62 health systems for their commitment to physician well-being.

The health systems are being recognized for their efforts in addressing the systemic causes of burnout for the more than 140,000 physicians they represent, according to an Oct. 15 news release from the AMA.



There are three levels of recognition in the program, Gold, Silver and Bronze, which are valid for two years.



Here are the health systems being recognized:





Gold

El Rio Health (Tucson, Ariz.)





Silver

Bayhealth (Dover, Del.)





Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital





Endeavor Health Edward Hospital & Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital (Evanston, Ill.)





Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)





Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital and Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)





MyMichigan Health (Midland)





Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)





Oak Street Health (Chicago)





Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.)





St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)





Sutter Independent Physicians (Sacramento, Calif.)





UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.)





Bronze