Akron Children's to end contract with specialist group

Akron (Ohio) Children's plans to end its contract with the medical group that employs neonatologists working in its neonatal ICU in March, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

When the contract with Pediatrix Medical Group, previously known as MEDNAX, ends, Akron Children's Hospital plans to directly hire and employ neonatologists, Robert McGregor, MD, the pediatric health system's chief medical officer, told the Journal in a Sept. 23 report.

"There's lots of things that have worked well over the years, and we are at a different inflection point," Dr. McGregor said. "So, we're going to move on to a different model," describing the move as a "business decision" that is "not targeted at any individual [doctor]."

Neonatologists employed by Pediatrix have worked at Akron Children's for decades. Nine physicians from the group provide NICU care for the system, most of whom work at Akron Children's main campus, according to the report.

It's unclear whether Pediatrix-employed physicians will return to Akron Children's in another capacity after the health system's contract with the group ends.

Pediatrix acquired Akron Neonatology in 2008.