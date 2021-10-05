AI deters one-sixth of medical students from pursuing radiology, survey finds

A study published Oct. 2 in Clinical Imaging found that artificial intelligence technology may deter one-sixth of medical students from pursuing careers in radiology because of  negative opinions of AI in the medical community. 

Students across 32 medical schools in the U.S. anonymously participated in a survey ranking radiology with and without AI. 

Key findings: 

  • One-sixth of medical students who would have chosen radiology as their first choice did not because of AI.
  • Approximately half of the students considering radiology in their top three fields were still concerned about AI. 
  • Lower radiology rankings were associated with understanding of the field, decrease in job opportunities and exposure to opinions on AI. 
  • The most preferable way to learn about AI is during radiology rotations followed by pre-clinical lectures. 

