AI deters one-sixth of medical students from pursuing radiology, survey finds

A study published Oct. 2 in Clinical Imaging found that artificial intelligence technology may deter one-sixth of medical students from pursuing careers in radiology because of negative opinions of AI in the medical community.
Students across 32 medical schools in the U.S. anonymously participated in a survey ranking radiology with and without AI.
Key findings:
- One-sixth of medical students who would have chosen radiology as their first choice did not because of AI.
- Approximately half of the students considering radiology in their top three fields were still concerned about AI.
- Lower radiology rankings were associated with understanding of the field, decrease in job opportunities and exposure to opinions on AI.
- The most preferable way to learn about AI is during radiology rotations followed by pre-clinical lectures.