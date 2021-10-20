AHA announces initiative to establish safer workplaces, communities

In light of workplace violence in healthcare facilities, the American Hospital Association announced Oct. 19 a new anti-violence framework using four pillars to protect individuals not only in the workplace, but their own communities.

"The framework is preventative, responsive and continual, calling for ongoing support from leadership and buy in from the workforce," Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, chair on the AHA’s Hospitals Against Violence advisory group said in a press release. "With its use, leaders can care for the caregivers while also making the community as a whole safer."

The four pillars:

Trauma support





Violence intervention





Culture of safety





Mitigate risk

Read the full framework here.