Accreditor places Louisiana medical school on probation

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education placed on probation the graduate medical education programs at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, according to The Lens.

The school was informed of the decision July 2 and pledged "to do everything necessary to resolve the issues in a timely manner," Lee Hamm, MD, dean of Tulane University School of Medicine, wrote in an email obtained by The Lens.

The probation applies to the medical school's sponsorship of residency and fellowship programs but not its MD program, according to the email.

The accreditation council pointed to several issues in its decision, including oversight of the university's graduate medical education programs and a need to improve equity and diversity.

"The ACGME's decision represents significant work that must be done but presents an opportunity to enhance our educational programs and become a stronger academic community," Dr. Hamm wrote in the email.

The medical school outlined several steps it will take to resolve the issues, including reducing resident workloads, adding staff to support the graduate medical education programs and strengthening institutional oversight of equity and diversity.