A linchpin for physician satisfaction

The quality of a physician's onboarding experience can dictate whether or not they're satisfied with their new job, a recent report found.

The report, published by the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment, surveyed 1,550 physicians to identify onboarding activities and how it contributed to job satisfaction for physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Of physicians who had a positive onboarding experience, 56% reported being highly satisfied with their job, compared with 19% of those who had a negative onboarding experience.

Only 2% of physicians of those who had a positive onboarding experience were dissatisfied with their jobs, compared with 12% of those who had a negative one.

Forty percent of respondents said their onboarding process ran from three months to a year or more, but another 40% said theirs lasted just a month. Approximately 11% of healthcare organizations have at least one recruiting professional who is in charge of onboarding.

"A formal onboarding process is a significant factor in determining satisfaction levels among medical professionals," the report said. "Seventy-three percent of physicians and clinicians who reported satisfaction with their onboarding had undergone a formal process, compared to only 34% of those who were dissatisfied."