A Cleveland hospital employs the world's oldest practicing physician  

Neurologist Howard Tucker, MD, who turned 100 on July 10, teaches medical residents at Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and has held the Guinness World Record for oldest practicing physician since February 2021, Cleveland Jewish News reported July 8.

When Dr. Tucker isn't teaching residents, he takes on medical-legal expert witness work. He also has four children and 10 grandchildren.

Dr. Tucker said he knew he wanted to pursue medicine when he was a student in high school. He said he has witnessed many advancements in both medicine and technology over the course of his career, including the CT scan, which was not invented when he began practicing.

"I have to keep doing things because I can't stand being at home," Dr. Tucker told Cleveland Jewish News. "As long as people accept me, I'm going to continue to practice. I enjoy myself."