8 percent of physician assistants plan to leave the profession: Study

A recent study found 30 percent of certified physician assistants reported at least one symptom of burnout, and almost 8 percent said they intended to leave the profession in the next year.

The study, conducted by National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, collected responses in 2021 from more than 111,700 physician assistants who worked in at least one clinical position.

Researchers found that all demographic and practical characteristics were associated with burnout and the strongest predictors of burnout were workload, census division, age, specialty and practice setting.

Here are seven other findings: