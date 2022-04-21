6 systems launching residency programs

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are six:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Missoula, Mont.-based Partners In Home Care is launching a residency program for hospice care nurses, KULR8 reported April 19.

2. The University of Central Florida in Orlando and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare began their general surgery residency program, the university said April 19.

3. The Emergency Nurses Association in Schaumburg, Ill., launched an emergency nurse residency program on April 19.

4. OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., launched a family medicine residency program, The Pantagraph reported April 12.

5. Syracuse, N.Y.-based Nascentia Health is launching a nurse residency program for home care, CNYBJ reported April 7.

6. Winnsboro, La.-based Franklin Medical Center is launching a family medical practice residency program in partnership with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, The Franklin Sun reported April 6.