41% of family physicians faced malpractice lawsuit in 2021: 6 Medscape findings

About 41 percent of family physicians reported being named in a malpractice lawsuit in 2021, down from 49 percent two years earlier, according to Medscape's latest "Family Physician Malpractice Report."

More than 4,300 physicians in 29 specialties were surveyed from May 21 to Aug. 28, 2021. Of those, 402 were family physicians.

Five more findings:

1. Failure to diagnose/delayed diagnosis was the top reason for lawsuits, selected by 43 percent of respondents who were named in a malpractice suit.

2. Mosty family physician respondents (67 percent) said they were surprised by the lawsuit.

3. About 55 percent of respondents said they were able to identify patients who would bring a suit.

4. The majority of family physicians (84 percent) who had a lawsuit brought against them said it was not warranted.

5. Thirty-nine percent of family physicians said their case was settled before trial.

To view more survey findings, click here.