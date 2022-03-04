4 systems launching residency programs

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are four:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Oxnard, Calif.-based St. John’s Regional Medical Center is launching a new residency program to support Black physicians, Thousand Oaks Acorn reported March 4.

2. Petosky, Mich.-based McLaren Northern Michigan is launching a new residency program to begin by 2023, UpNorthLive reported March 3.

3. Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare has launched a new graduate nursing residency program, The Leader reported March 2.

4. Tallahassee, Fla.-based Capital Regional Medical Center and University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando are launching a graduate medical education residency program, Tallahassee Democrat reported Feb. 28.