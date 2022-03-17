4 health systems launching residency programs 

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are four:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Area Health Education Center is launching the state's first addiction psychiatry residency program, NC Health News reported March 15.

2. Chicago-based Rush University is launching a family medicine residency in collaboration with Esperanza Health Centers, according to a March 8 Rush University Medical Center news release.

3. Atmore (Ala.) Community Hospital is launching a nurse residency program, The Atmore Advance reported March 8.

4. Oxnard, Calif.-based St. John’s Regional Medical Center is launching a residency program to support Black physicians, Thousand Oaks Acorn reported March 4.