3 universities working to graduate students faster, curb health worker shortages

Universities across the U.S. are accelerating curriculum tracks to graduate medical students faster and help curb the ongoing healthcare workforce shortage.

New York University's Grossman School of Medicine in New York City was reportedly one of the first in the nation to implement an accredited three-year medical degree program. According to the American Medical Association, this was done to aid with the COVID-19 response. Other schools, including Boston University, also followed suit.

Some of the most recent universities to report doing the same to graduate future healthcare workers more quickly are:

Trine University in Angola, Ind., announced March 22 that it is working on a new nursing program "with an accelerated acclimation to the healthcare environment."





Newman University in Wichita, Kan., "will fast-track specific students in undergraduate programs to get them into medical school sooner," NBC affiliate KSNW reported March 21.





University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville is "developing a primary care accelerated track, so medical students can graduate in three years instead of four," according to a March 21 article from Fox affiliate WHNS.

In addition to the benefits of having more professionals ready to work in healthcare at a faster rate, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, "evidence suggests that acceleration doesn't harm performance," at least in the case of NYU's Grossman School of Medicine. Additionally, less time in school can also alleviate some of the burden for students who take on large loans to attend medical school, nursing school or college in general, the AAMC reports.