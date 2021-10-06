3 things to know about National Physicians Assistant Week

The American Academy of Physician Assistants is holding both in-person and virtual events throughout the next week to honor physician assistants around the country. 

The events are part of National Physicians Assistant Week, which is set for Oct. 6-12, to recognize the contributions of the profession to healthcare.

Three events being held: 

1. AAPA Virtual Career Fair will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. EDT on Oct. 12.

2. "What's a PA?" competition for a chance to win one of six prizes.

3. Physician's Foundation Pacers for Health Wellness Challenge and 5k Run/Walk.

