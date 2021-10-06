3 things to know about National Physicians Assistant Week

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The American Academy of Physician Assistants is holding both in-person and virtual events throughout the next week to honor physician assistants around the country.
The events are part of National Physicians Assistant Week, which is set for Oct. 6-12, to recognize the contributions of the profession to healthcare.
Three events being held:
1. AAPA Virtual Career Fair will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. EDT on Oct. 12.
2. "What's a PA?" competition for a chance to win one of six prizes.
3. Physician's Foundation Pacers for Health Wellness Challenge and 5k Run/Walk.