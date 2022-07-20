13-year-old girl is youngest Black student accepted into US medical school 

Alena Analeigh Wicker, a 13-year-old girl from Texas, made history after being the youngest Black student accepted into a U.S. medical school, WSB-TV reported July 19.

Ms. Wicker was 12 when she graduated from high school and is a college junior after taking classes at Arizona State University in Tempe and Huntsville, Ala.-based Oakwood University. She received an early acceptance into the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine in May.

Ms. Wicker hopes to be a physician by 18, KPNX reported July 7.