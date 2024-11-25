109 hospitals receiving new Medicare-backed residency slots

CMS recently awarded more than a 100 teaching hospitals in 33 states with new Medicare-supported graduate medical education positions. 

The 200 new residency positions will take effect July 1, 2025, with about 70% allocated to primary care and psychiatric programs.

The distribution of these slots is part of CMS' ongoing initiative to allocate a total of 1,200 new positions to teaching hospitals nationwide. Congress voted to increase Medicare support for new residency positions in its 2021 and 2023 year-end spending packages, representing the first increases since 1997. To date, CMS has awarded half of the 1,200 total positions to hospitals. 

Below is the list of 109 teaching hospitals awarded new residency spots in this third and latest distribution round. Hospitals are listed alphabetically. 

Hospital 

DGME Awarded

IME Awarded

Residency program

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

2.5

2.38

Neurology

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital (Pensacola, Fla.)

2.69

2.69

Internal medicine

Ascension St. Mary's Hospital (Saginaw, Mich.)

0.38

0.38

Psychiatry

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center (Macon, Ga.)

4.88

0

Surgery

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center

2.81

2.81

Psychiatry

Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.)

0.17

0.17

Neurology

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix 

3.29

3.29

Neurology

Banner University Medical Center Tucson 

2

2

Complex general surgical oncology

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle (Columbus, Miss.)

2.75

2.75

Internal medicine

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

3.29

3.29

Psychiatry

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

2.75

2.75

Internal medicine

Billings (Mont.) Clinic 

4

0.65

Psychiatry

Blessing Hospital (Quincy, Ill.)

0

3

Family medicine

BronxCare Health System (New York City) 

3

3

Family medicine

Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

1

1

Internal medicine

Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista, Ariz.)

0

2.55

Internal medicine

Carilion Medical Center (Roanoke, Va.)

1.58

1.58

Psychiatry

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana, Ill.)

4

4

OBGYN

Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis)

0.92

0

Pediatric neurology

Christiana Care Health System (Newark, Del.)

3

3

Hematology and medical oncology

Cleveland Clinic

2.24

2.24

Psychiatry

Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.)

2.66

2.66

OBGYN

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals (St. Joseph, Mich.)

3

3

Family medicine

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

0.85

0.85

Psychiatry

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (New York City)

0

2.67

Gastroenterology

Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

1.96

2.92

Family medicine

Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown, N.Y.)

0

3.42

Neurology

GHS Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital 

0

3

Pediatrics

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton, Fla.)

0

1.75

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Hennepin County Medical Center (Minneapolis)

2.73

2.73

Emergency medicine

Highland Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.)

0

2.62

Family medicine

HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix)

0.34

0.34

Surgery

HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

0

1.07

Vascular surgery

Hurley Medical Center (Flint, Mich.)

2.69

4

Internal medicine-pediatrics

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

2.72

2.72

Anesthesiology

Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)

2.75

2.75

Emergency medicine

Kettering Health Dayton (Dayton, Ohio)

4.32

1.08

Surgery

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah, Fla.)

1

1

Addiction medicine (multidisciplinary)

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers, Fla.)

0

3

Family medicine

Lester E. Cox Medical Centers (Springfield, Mo.)

3

1.94

Family medicine

Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center (New York City)

3.67

3.67

Psychiatry

Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center 

0

3

Internal medicine

McLaren Bay Region (Bay City, Mich.)

0

0.44

Internal medicine

Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

2.5

2.5

Internal medicine

Metropolitan Hospital (New York City)

2.08

0

Hematology and medical oncology

Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.)

0

1.21

Psychiatry

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

4

0

Psychiatry

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

1.87

2.78

OBGYN

Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt (New York City)

1.57

0

Psychiatry

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

2.92

0

Pediatrics

North Carolina Baptist Hospital (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

3.54

3.54

Psychiatry

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Gainesville)

0

3

Pulmonary critical care

Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)

1.98

0

Family medicine

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center (Evergreen Park, Ill.)

0.21

0.21

Surgery

OU Medicine. (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

2.67

2.67

Neurology

Parkland Health (Dallas)

0.64

0.64

Forensic psychiatry

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Albany, Ga.)

1

1

Family medicine

Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional 

2.96

2.96

Internal medicine

Piedmont Columbus (Ga.) Regional 

3

0

Family medicine

Pitt County Memorial Hospital (Greenville, N.C.)

2.83

2.83

Family medicine

Portneuf Medical Center (Pocatello, Idaho.)

0

3

Family medicine

Queens Hospital Center (Jamaica, N.Y.)

0

0.25

Psychiatry

Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

0

3

Pediatrics

Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital

0.96

0

Endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

1.75

1.75

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.)

2.25

0.81

Family medicine

Saint Francis Medical Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)

3.19

4.75

Surgery

Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City 

1.18

1.18

Internal medicine

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital 

0

1.58

Internal medicine

Shelby County Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.)

2.57

2.57

OBGYN

South Brooklyn Health (New York City)

0

4.33

Surgery

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas, Nev.)

0

0.19

Infectious Disease

St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)

4

0

Psychiatry

St. Charles Medical Center Bend (Ore.)

2.98

0

Psychiatry

St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital 

1.04

1.54

Pediatrics

St. Joseph's Medical Center (Stockton, Calif.)

3.85

1.27

Psychiatry

St. Mary's Medical Center (Huntington, W.Va.)

0.6

0

Surgery

Swedish Hospital (Chicago)

1.08

0.5

Psychiatry

SwedishAmerican Hospital (Rockford, Ill.)

3

3

Family medicine

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital 

3

3

Family medicine

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.)

2.69

4

OBGYN

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

1.86

0

Family medicine

United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.)

3

0

Internal medicine

University Health-Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)

0.67

0.67

Anesthesiology

University Hospital (Louisville, Ky.)

2.94

2.94

Psychiatry

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas)

0

1.67

Pediatrics

University of California, Irvine 

0

1.85

Internal medicine

University of Chicago Medical Center 

2.75

2.64

Neurology

University of Cincinnati Medical Center 

2.2

2.2

Internal medicine-pediatrics

University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)

1.75

0

Internal medicine

University of Kansas Hospital Authority (Kansas City)

4.41

4.23

Surgery

University of Louisville (Ky.) Hospital 

1.83

1.83

Psychiatry

University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)

2.92

0

Child neurology

University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)

3.33

3.33

Internal medicine-pediatrics

University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

1

0

Neuroendovascular intervention (Neurology)

University of New Mexico Hospital (Albuquerque)

3.33

3.33

Ophthalmology

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas 

0.58

0

Psychiatry

University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)

2.52

3.75

Surgery

UofL Health-Louisville (Ky.)

0.25

0.25

Psychiatry

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

2.75

0

Family medicine

Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean, N.Y.)

0.62

0.62

Family medicine

USA Health University Hospital (Mobile, Ala.)

0

2.46

Emergency medicine

Valleywise Health (Phoenix)

2.28

0

Family medicine

Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood, Ariz.)

2.85

2.85

Internal medicine

Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal, Va.)

1.38

1.38

Family medicine

Winchester (Va.) Medical Center 

0.97

0.97

Family medicine

Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center (New York City)

2.96

2.96

Internal medicine

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital 

0

1.85

Neurology

Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center 

4

4

Psychiatry

