109 hospitals receiving new Medicare-backed residency slots

CMS recently awarded more than a 100 teaching hospitals in 33 states with new Medicare-supported graduate medical education positions.
The 200 new residency positions will take effect July 1, 2025, with about 70% allocated to primary care and psychiatric programs.
The distribution of these slots is part of CMS' ongoing initiative to allocate a total of 1,200 new positions to teaching hospitals nationwide. Congress voted to increase Medicare support for new residency positions in its 2021 and 2023 year-end spending packages, representing the first increases since 1997. To date, CMS has awarded half of the 1,200 total positions to hospitals.
Below is the list of 109 teaching hospitals awarded new residency spots in this third and latest distribution round. Hospitals are listed alphabetically.
|
Hospital
|
DGME Awarded
|
IME Awarded
|
Residency program
|
Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)
|
2.5
|
2.38
|
Neurology
|
Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital (Pensacola, Fla.)
|
2.69
|
2.69
|
Internal medicine
|
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital (Saginaw, Mich.)
|
0.38
|
0.38
|
Psychiatry
|
Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center (Macon, Ga.)
|
4.88
|
0
|
Surgery
|
Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center
|
2.81
|
2.81
|
Psychiatry
|
Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.)
|
0.17
|
0.17
|
Neurology
|
Banner University Medical Center Phoenix
|
3.29
|
3.29
|
Neurology
|
Banner University Medical Center Tucson
|
2
|
2
|
Complex general surgical oncology
|
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle (Columbus, Miss.)
|
2.75
|
2.75
|
Internal medicine
|
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
|
3.29
|
3.29
|
Psychiatry
|
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)
|
2.75
|
2.75
|
Internal medicine
|
Billings (Mont.) Clinic
|
4
|
0.65
|
Psychiatry
|
Blessing Hospital (Quincy, Ill.)
|
0
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
BronxCare Health System (New York City)
|
3
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|
1
|
1
|
Internal medicine
|
Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista, Ariz.)
|
0
|
2.55
|
Internal medicine
|
Carilion Medical Center (Roanoke, Va.)
|
1.58
|
1.58
|
Psychiatry
|
Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana, Ill.)
|
4
|
4
|
OBGYN
|
Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis)
|
0.92
|
0
|
Pediatric neurology
|
Christiana Care Health System (Newark, Del.)
|
3
|
3
|
Hematology and medical oncology
|
Cleveland Clinic
|
2.24
|
2.24
|
Psychiatry
|
Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.)
|
2.66
|
2.66
|
OBGYN
|
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals (St. Joseph, Mich.)
|
3
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)
|
0.85
|
0.85
|
Psychiatry
|
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (New York City)
|
0
|
2.67
|
Gastroenterology
|
Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg, Miss.)
|
1.96
|
2.92
|
Family medicine
|
Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown, N.Y.)
|
0
|
3.42
|
Neurology
|
GHS Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital
|
0
|
3
|
Pediatrics
|
HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton, Fla.)
|
0
|
1.75
|
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
|
Hennepin County Medical Center (Minneapolis)
|
2.73
|
2.73
|
Emergency medicine
|
Highland Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.)
|
0
|
2.62
|
Family medicine
|
HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix)
|
0.34
|
0.34
|
Surgery
|
HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|
0
|
1.07
|
Vascular surgery
|
Hurley Medical Center (Flint, Mich.)
|
2.69
|
4
|
Internal medicine-pediatrics
|
Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
|
2.72
|
2.72
|
Anesthesiology
|
Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)
|
2.75
|
2.75
|
Emergency medicine
|
Kettering Health Dayton (Dayton, Ohio)
|
4.32
|
1.08
|
Surgery
|
Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah, Fla.)
|
1
|
1
|
Addiction medicine (multidisciplinary)
|
Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers, Fla.)
|
0
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers (Springfield, Mo.)
|
3
|
1.94
|
Family medicine
|
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center (New York City)
|
3.67
|
3.67
|
Psychiatry
|
Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center
|
0
|
3
|
Internal medicine
|
McLaren Bay Region (Bay City, Mich.)
|
0
|
0.44
|
Internal medicine
|
Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
Internal medicine
|
Metropolitan Hospital (New York City)
|
2.08
|
0
|
Hematology and medical oncology
|
Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.)
|
0
|
1.21
|
Psychiatry
|
Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)
|
4
|
0
|
Psychiatry
|
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
|
1.87
|
2.78
|
OBGYN
|
Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt (New York City)
|
1.57
|
0
|
Psychiatry
|
Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
|
2.92
|
0
|
Pediatrics
|
North Carolina Baptist Hospital (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
|
3.54
|
3.54
|
Psychiatry
|
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Gainesville)
|
0
|
3
|
Pulmonary critical care
|
Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)
|
1.98
|
0
|
Family medicine
|
OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center (Evergreen Park, Ill.)
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
Surgery
|
OU Medicine. (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|
2.67
|
2.67
|
Neurology
|
Parkland Health (Dallas)
|
0.64
|
0.64
|
Forensic psychiatry
|
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Albany, Ga.)
|
1
|
1
|
Family medicine
|
Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional
|
2.96
|
2.96
|
Internal medicine
|
Piedmont Columbus (Ga.) Regional
|
3
|
0
|
Family medicine
|
Pitt County Memorial Hospital (Greenville, N.C.)
|
2.83
|
2.83
|
Family medicine
|
Portneuf Medical Center (Pocatello, Idaho.)
|
0
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
Queens Hospital Center (Jamaica, N.Y.)
|
0
|
0.25
|
Psychiatry
|
Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)
|
0
|
3
|
Pediatrics
|
Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital
|
0.96
|
0
|
Endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism
|
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
|
1.75
|
1.75
|
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
|
Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.)
|
2.25
|
0.81
|
Family medicine
|
Saint Francis Medical Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
|
3.19
|
4.75
|
Surgery
|
Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
|
1.18
|
1.18
|
Internal medicine
|
Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital
|
0
|
1.58
|
Internal medicine
|
Shelby County Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.)
|
2.57
|
2.57
|
OBGYN
|
South Brooklyn Health (New York City)
|
0
|
4.33
|
Surgery
|
Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|
0
|
0.19
|
Infectious Disease
|
St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)
|
4
|
0
|
Psychiatry
|
St. Charles Medical Center Bend (Ore.)
|
2.98
|
0
|
Psychiatry
|
St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital
|
1.04
|
1.54
|
Pediatrics
|
St. Joseph's Medical Center (Stockton, Calif.)
|
3.85
|
1.27
|
Psychiatry
|
St. Mary's Medical Center (Huntington, W.Va.)
|
0.6
|
0
|
Surgery
|
Swedish Hospital (Chicago)
|
1.08
|
0.5
|
Psychiatry
|
SwedishAmerican Hospital (Rockford, Ill.)
|
3
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
|
3
|
3
|
Family medicine
|
UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.)
|
2.69
|
4
|
OBGYN
|
UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)
|
1.86
|
0
|
Family medicine
|
United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|
3
|
0
|
Internal medicine
|
University Health-Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)
|
0.67
|
0.67
|
Anesthesiology
|
University Hospital (Louisville, Ky.)
|
2.94
|
2.94
|
Psychiatry
|
University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas)
|
0
|
1.67
|
Pediatrics
|
University of California, Irvine
|
0
|
1.85
|
Internal medicine
|
University of Chicago Medical Center
|
2.75
|
2.64
|
Neurology
|
University of Cincinnati Medical Center
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
Internal medicine-pediatrics
|
University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)
|
1.75
|
0
|
Internal medicine
|
University of Kansas Hospital Authority (Kansas City)
|
4.41
|
4.23
|
Surgery
|
University of Louisville (Ky.) Hospital
|
1.83
|
1.83
|
Psychiatry
|
University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)
|
2.92
|
0
|
Child neurology
|
University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)
|
3.33
|
3.33
|
Internal medicine-pediatrics
|
University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)
|
1
|
0
|
Neuroendovascular intervention (Neurology)
|
University of New Mexico Hospital (Albuquerque)
|
3.33
|
3.33
|
Ophthalmology
|
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
|
0.58
|
0
|
Psychiatry
|
University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)
|
2.52
|
3.75
|
Surgery
|
UofL Health-Louisville (Ky.)
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
Psychiatry
|
UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
|
2.75
|
0
|
Family medicine
|
Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean, N.Y.)
|
0.62
|
0.62
|
Family medicine
|
USA Health University Hospital (Mobile, Ala.)
|
0
|
2.46
|
Emergency medicine
|
Valleywise Health (Phoenix)
|
2.28
|
0
|
Family medicine
|
Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood, Ariz.)
|
2.85
|
2.85
|
Internal medicine
|
Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal, Va.)
|
1.38
|
1.38
|
Family medicine
|
Winchester (Va.) Medical Center
|
0.97
|
0.97
|
Family medicine
|
Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center (New York City)
|
2.96
|
2.96
|
Internal medicine
|
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital
|
0
|
1.85
|
Neurology
|
Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center
|
4
|
4
|
Psychiatry