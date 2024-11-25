109 hospitals receiving new Medicare-backed residency slots

CMS recently awarded more than a 100 teaching hospitals in 33 states with new Medicare-supported graduate medical education positions.

The 200 new residency positions will take effect July 1, 2025, with about 70% allocated to primary care and psychiatric programs.

The distribution of these slots is part of CMS' ongoing initiative to allocate a total of 1,200 new positions to teaching hospitals nationwide. Congress voted to increase Medicare support for new residency positions in its 2021 and 2023 year-end spending packages, representing the first increases since 1997. To date, CMS has awarded half of the 1,200 total positions to hospitals.

Below is the list of 109 teaching hospitals awarded new residency spots in this third and latest distribution round. Hospitals are listed alphabetically.