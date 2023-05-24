10 medical specialties with the most, fewest board certified physicians

More than 35,000 physicians became board certified in 2022 — a 3.7 percent increase from the year prior — totaling a record 975,000 physicians nationwide who are now certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Its 975,000 members represent 40 medical specialties and 89 subspecialties and younger physician cohorts show an even distribution among genders — something that is not the case for older member cohorts, the board's annual report found.

The 10 medical specialties with the most ABMS certified members are:

Internal medicine: 262,379 Pediatrics: 112,956 Family medicine: 102,401 Psychiatry and neurology: 78,638 Radiology: 63,737 Anesthesiology: 59,174 OB-GYN: 53,975 Surgery: 44,153 Emergency medicine: 42,461 Pathology: 32,442

The 10 medical specialties with the fewest are:

Colon and rectal surgery: 2,627 Medical genetics and genomics: 2,632 Nuclear medicine: 4,341 Thoracic surgery: 5,824 Allergy and immunology: 6,078 Neurological surgery: 6,384 Plastic surgery: 8,642 Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 12,277 Urology: 13,519 Preventative medicine: 14,456

Specialties not listed above are right in the middle of the pack including, head and neck surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology and orthopedic surgery.