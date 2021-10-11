1 in 5 physicians has considered quitting their current job, survey finds

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The Medscape Physician Nonclinical Careers Report 2021 published Oct. 8 found one in five physicians has considered leaving their current job to pursue nonclinical careers.
Researchers surveyed more than 2,500 physicians across the U.S. for the annual report.
Key takeaways:
- Fifty-eight percent of those wanting to change career paths said they planned to make the change within three years.
- Eight in 10 looking for a career change are actively exploring other options, with 53 percent looking online.
- Education was the top field surveyed physicians are looking to switch to (42 percent).
- Thirty-four percent cited general burnout as the top reason for wanting to switch jobs, while 7 percent cited burnout from the pandemic.
- Twenty percent cited wanting to work fewer hours.