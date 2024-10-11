Women's representation in 7 hospital C-suite roles, per 1 firm

Gender parity in workplaces remains a key issue, with progress made over the past 10 years but more work lies ahead.

Becker's contacted WittKieffer, an executive search and leadership advisory firm in the healthcare, life sciences and education sectors, to examine the representation of women in hospital and health system C-suites.

In the firm's sample of more than 10,000 C-suite executives, 42% were women.

Here are the individual percentages for each role. Each position group comprised well over 1,000 executives, except for CIO (400+) and chief human resources officer (800+).

CEO: 30%

COO: 38%

CFO: 34%

CNO: 86%

CMO (chief medical officer): 22%

CIO: 22%

CHRO: 67%







