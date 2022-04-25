Where healthcare bills stand as Congress returns to Washington

With time ticking until the next midterm elections, congressional Democrats are trying to pass a series of healthcare bills, The Washington Post reported April 25.

Although the Democrats want to pass a $10 billion COVID-19 relief package, they are at a standstill as Republicans back a vote on Title 42, an amendment that relaxes pandemic restrictions at the U.S. border.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are working on legislation that would lower the cost of insulin. The legislation may include an item that prohibits pharmacy benefit managers to collect rebates on insulins with 2006 or similar pricing and another that places a $35-per-month out-of-pocket cap on insulin.

Democrats are also looking to revamp the Build Back Better bill, which includes an extension of enhanced Obamacare financial aid. Some lawmakers, though, are worried that increased premiums, created by a policy making it cheaper for Americans to purchase plans, may land just before the midterms.