Washington hospital fires 4 executives

Four people have been fired from their administrative positions at Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth Medical Center, according to the Whidbey News-Times.

The fired executives are CNO Erin Wooley, MSN, RN; CIO Brett Mello; Chief Human Resource Officer Debbie DeCorde; and Chief Quality Officer Jon Scallan.

The firings, reported Feb. 11, came in the wake of a no-confidence vote by medical staff in CEO and CFO Ron Telles, COO Garth Miller, MD, and hospital attorney Jake Kempton.

In a statement shared with the News-Times, Mr. Telles said it was "an incredibly difficult decision, but important for the continued financial viability of the organization."

"We have accomplished great things in the past year," he wrote, "including passage of the [property tax] levy [lid] lift. However, after rigorous financial analysis, it was clear that more action was needed, including reducing and restructuring the executive team."

David Lemme, DO, chief-elect of the medical staff, expressed concerns about the terminations as well as the level of turnover in the public hospital district and clinics.

He told the News-Times, "We're losing quality providers because of personality issues."

John Hassapis, MD, a general surgeon, also expressed concerns about turnover and told the newspaper the no-confidence vote took place because medical staff felt their concerns weren't being adequately passed on to the board.

The no-confidence vote was Jan. 31 during the scheduled medical staff committee meeting. The medical staff includes employed and affiliated providers, such as physicians and nurse practitioners.