UVA Health System appoints new board chair

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System named Babur Lateef, MD, chair of its health system board.

The UVA Health System's board oversees the UVA Medical Center, UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, UVA Community Health and UVA Physicians Group, according to an Aug. 23 news article on the health system's website.

Dr. Lateef, an opthamologist, was appointed by Whitt Clement, chair of the university's board of visitors, according to the article. Dr. Lateef has served as a member of the board of visitors and on the health system's board since 2016.













