Top influences for healthcare CEOs' business plans

Healthcare CEOs participated in a recent survey from Marcum, a New York City-based national accounting and advisory services firm, and Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business in Hempstead, N.Y., shedding light on the most important influences for their business planning.

Findings from the survey, released July 23, are designed as a measurement of middle market CEOs' outlook and priorities for the next 12 months. In June, the survey polled the leaders of companies with revenues ranging from $5 million to more than $1 billion. A total of 254 middle market CEOs participated, including 19 in the healthcare industry.

CEOs were asked to identify the most important influences for their business planning in the next 12 months. Below are the responses among the healthcare leaders surveyed.

Access to capital

Highest priority: 10.5%

One of three highest priorities: 21.1%

Availability of talent

Highest priority: 36.8%

One of three highest priorities: 57.9%

Economic concerns

Highest priority: 15.8%

One of three highest priorities: 36.8%

Cybersecurity concerns

Highest priority: 0%

One of three highest priorities: 21.1%

Industry consolidation

Highest priority: 0%

One of three highest priorities: 10.5%

Interest rates

Highest priority: 5.3%

One of three highest priorities: 10.5%

Rising labor costs

Highest priority: 0%

One of three highest priorities: 28.6%

Legislation and reform

Highest priority: 5.3%

One of three highest priorities: 10.5%

Regulatory environment

Highest priority: 5.3%

One of three highest priorities: 31.6%

Rising material/operational costs

Highest priority: 5.3%

One of three highest priorities: 31.6%

Technology

Highest priority: 15.8%

One of three highest priorities: 47.4%





