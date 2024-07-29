Top influences for healthcare CEOs' business plans

Healthcare CEOs participated in a recent survey from Marcum, a New York City-based national accounting and advisory services firm, and Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business in Hempstead, N.Y., shedding light on the most important influences for their business planning.
Findings from the survey, released July 23, are designed as a measurement of middle market CEOs' outlook and priorities for the next 12 months. In June, the survey polled the leaders of companies with revenues ranging from $5 million to more than $1 billion. A total of 254 middle market CEOs participated, including 19 in the healthcare industry.
CEOs were asked to identify the most important influences for their business planning in the next 12 months. Below are the responses among the healthcare leaders surveyed.
Access to capital
Highest priority: 10.5%
One of three highest priorities: 21.1%
Availability of talent
Highest priority: 36.8%
One of three highest priorities: 57.9%
Economic concerns
Highest priority: 15.8%
One of three highest priorities: 36.8%
Cybersecurity concerns
Highest priority: 0%
One of three highest priorities: 21.1%
Industry consolidation
Highest priority: 0%
One of three highest priorities: 10.5%
Interest rates
Highest priority: 5.3%
One of three highest priorities: 10.5%
Rising labor costs
Highest priority: 0%
One of three highest priorities: 28.6%
Legislation and reform
Highest priority: 5.3%
One of three highest priorities: 10.5%
Regulatory environment
Highest priority: 5.3%
One of three highest priorities: 31.6%
Rising material/operational costs
Highest priority: 5.3%
One of three highest priorities: 31.6%
Technology
Highest priority: 15.8%
One of three highest priorities: 47.4%