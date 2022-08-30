TidalHealth Nanticoke CMO dies at 53

Seaford, De.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke chief medical officer Harry Anthony, MD, died on Aug. 27 while on vacation with his family. He was 53.

Dr. Anthony had been with TidalHealth since 1988 and served as CMO of the hospital and its primary and specialty care offices for the past four years, according to an Aug. 29 news release. He is survived by his wife and three children.

"Dr. Anthony was the quintessential family physician always putting his patients first. He was passionate about quality and provided invaluable leadership to the medical group as healthcare has transitioned to a focus on value-based care," said Karin DiBari, MD, president of TidalHealth Medical Partners. "Always looking ahead, he encouraged the system to embrace new opportunities to coordinate care for the good of our patients and community. His passion for his patients and team along with his positive attitude will be greatly missed by all."