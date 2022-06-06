Sentara Health announces board movements

Allan Parrott has been elected chair of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors alongside Whitney Saunders, who was voted vice chair of the board.

Mr. Parrott has been on the board since 2015 and has served as vice-chair for the past three years. He is taking over the chair position from Dian Calderone, who led the health system through the pandemic, greatly invested in local communities and was a champion for health equity, according to the June 6 press release. She will continue on as immediate past-chair and will lead the governance committee.

Whitney Saunders was also voted to vice-chair, taking over Mr. Parrott's previous role.

"Dian's leadership vision has been outstanding and vital during one of the most dynamic periods in Sentara’s 134-year history," said Howard Kern, president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare. "I appreciate Dian's advocacy and dedication to the communities we serve and thank her for her service and for her time as Chair. I also welcome Allan and Whitney to their new roles as chair and vice-chair."