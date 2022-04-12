Piece of advice 3 hospital leaders remember most

The Corner Office series asks healthcare leaders to answer questions about their life in and outside the office.

In each interview, leaders share the piece of advice they remember most clearly. Here are answers collected by Becker's Hospital Review this year.

David Dill. Chair and CEO of LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): My favorite piece of advice is from my father who counseled me to always do the right thing — especially when no one is looking. These words of wisdom have served me well in my life, both personally and professionally.

Lisa Shannon. CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis): I have many amazing mentors and have carried their advice with me throughout my career. Deeply understanding my strengths and weaknesses and ensuring I surround myself with leaders and teams who fill in the gaps has been a constant journey for me. Focusing on development, first of myself, then of those around me, is advice I will always keep close.

Kate Walsh. President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Health System: I reflect most on two pieces of advice, one practical and one spiritual. The practical advice was one "to do" list. If you are juggling work and family, you should put everything you need to do on one list and take things off the list over the course of the day. You can answer an email after 5 p.m., but if you call the orthodontist after 5 p.m., you can't change an appointment. The spiritual advice comes from Maya Angelou: "I've learned that people will forget what you've said, will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel." I try to live by and live up to those words every day.